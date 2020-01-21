Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Statement on the Coronavirus

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
Jan 21st, 2020

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in China, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is working with partners at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to mitigate the spread of the illness. As always, the safety and security of all passengers and employees at ATL is of paramount concern.  

Currently, ATL has two direct flights to Asia – to Shanghai, China and Seoul, South Korea. The CDC will be onsite at ATL’s International Terminal to process any passengers who exhibit severe symptoms or who may have come in contact with the disease.

For additional questions or concerns, please contact the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or Robert Brisley, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Public Affairs, at 202-560-7920 or Robert.brisley@cbp.dhs.gov.


More in Aviation Security
Senator Markey, Who Is Leading Effort in Congress to Stop Mandatory Facial Scanning, Praises DHS Reversal on Use of Facial Recognition
Dec 6th, 2019
Senator Markey Blasts Homeland Security Proposal to Mandate Facial Recognition of All U.S. Citizens Traveling at Airports
Dec 3rd, 2019
Skyworx Innovation Xchange Hosts First UAS/Cyber Security Forum at the Georgia Cyber Center
Nov 25th, 2019
Cochin Airport Declares Breath Analyzing Tests Mandatory for All Airside Staffers
The plan will affect ground handling agencies, fueling and catering services, aerobridge operations, air traffic control services, airport management, aircraft maintenance and repair crews and aircraft operations, among others.
Nov 14th, 2019
Military Grade "NO-DRONE" Counter-UAS Radar Detection System Released for Airport, Facility and Event Anti-Drone Protection
Nov 13th, 2019
New Delta DSC7090 Beam Barricade Handles Over 100 Vehicles per Hour
Nov 12th, 2019
U.S. Travel Hails Move to Grant REAL IDs Online
Nov 8th, 2019
DHS Awards $200K for AI-Based Object Recognition Proof-of-Concept
Nov 5th, 2019
Hybrid Flugzeug
Fraport and Hybrid-Airplane Technologies Testing Hybrid Aerial Vehicle in Passenger Terminals
Nov 4th, 2019
Flights Halted at Atlanta Airport After 'Threatening Note' Discovered on Plane
It’s unclear what the note said or who stuck it to the floor of the plane, but an Atlanta police spokesman confirmed that no arrests were made.
Nov 4th, 2019
Hugtugsm Jpeg
Solar Security Gates
Oct 31st, 2019
Extra Security Screening Capacity Added at YYC Calgary International Airport
The additional screening location will increase the capacity to screen by three lines representing a 30 percent capacity increase.
Oct 28th, 2019
Elo Expands Award-Winning 4K Line with new 55-Inch Interactive Display
The 5553L 4K display paired with Elo’s New Conference Camera delivers a streamlined solution for corporate collaboration and video conferencing.
Oct 22nd, 2019
DHS Awards London Start-Up $160K for Airport Passenger Counting and Measuring System Proof-of-Concept
Oct 16th, 2019