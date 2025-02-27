  • Subscribe
  • Magazines
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Podcasts
  • Buyers Guide
  • GSE Expo
    1. Aviation Security

    Waterloo Council Approves $420,000 in Security Upgrades for New Airport Flights

    Feb. 27, 2025
    With the changes, the airport will become a Category 3 airport under the Transportation Security Administration, which requires the upgrades

    By MARIA KUIPER

    Source Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Iowa (TNS)

    WATERLOO — The city will spend more than $400,000 to get the airport in line with regulations required as larger aircraft prepare to begin landing there in April.

    The City Council approved three contracts in the amount of $420,317 for security upgrades in its Waterloo Regional Airport terminal last week.

    The money will come from Iowa Department of Transportation aviation funding grants.

    K&W Electric of Cedar Falls will upgrade access control systems and video surveillance systems for a cost of $220,456 and $126,121, respectively. The city awarded a bid to Peters Construction of Waterloo for $73,740 to enhance door security, but officials plan to approve a change order to decrease the price.

    These upgrades come after the city announced early morning departure and late night arrival flights will come back to the airport. Beginning April 4, a 6 a.m. departure to Chicago O’Hare International Airport will replace the current 9 a.m. flight. Starting June 5, that flight will leave at 5 a.m.

    Also in April, the last flight arriving to the airport will come in at 10 p.m., and then at 11 p.m. in June. A new aircraft, the Embraer E170, will be used for these new flight times. The plane has three seating options and a capacity of 65 passengers.

    With the changes, the airport will become a Category 3 airport under the Transportation Security Administration, which requires the upgrades.

    In other business, the council approved:

    * Tax exemptions for a new 10-unit apartment complex at 2539 W. Third St. valued at $1.8 million.

    * Awarding a bid to Peterson Contractors, of Reinbeck, in the amount of $1.6 million for improvements to the wet detention pond at Sunnyside Creek.

    * A site plan amendment for the new Troy’s Sandwiches restaurant at 3146 Kimb

    * all Ave.

    * A resolution establishing the dates of legal fireworks usage for the Fourth of July holiday as July 4 and July 5.

    PHOTOS: UNI vs. Drake, 022325

    © 2025 Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier (Waterloo, Iowa). Visit www.wcfcourier.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

     

    iata_11498654
    SITA
    _d7a095210
    Leidos
    imgses_21297489_0812
    bizwrkairtrafficcontrollersunion1get