Suspected Drug Smuggler Escapes Custody at Newark Airport by Crawling Through Bathroom Ceiling, Captured Two Hours Later

An alleged drug smuggler attempted a Die Hard-style escape by crawling through the bathroom ceiling at Newark Airport on Tuesday, only to be captured hours later by Port Authority police, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers had arrested the man for transporting drugs into the U.S. when he landed at Newark Airport’s Terminal C, but when he was escorted to a bathroom around 11:30 a.m., the suspect jumped up into the ceiling, authorities said.

Port Authority Emergency Services Unit cops chased the suspect through the terminal’s ventilation system and air ducts. The first level of Terminal C was closed to traffic in the off-chance the suspect managed to get out of the ducts and jump into a taxi, authorities said.

Police caught the suspect two hours later, sources with knowledge of the case said. His name was not immediately released.

A Port Authority spokeswoman confirmed that the suspect had been caught.

“PAPD responded and was able to apprehend the prisoner,” the spokeswoman said. “The incident resulted in minimal operation impact to Newark Liberty International Airport.”

The suspect is expected to be charged in federal court for both the drug smuggling and the escape, sources said.

