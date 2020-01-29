German Authorities Expand Travel Measures Against Coronavirus

dpa, Hamburg, Germany (TNS)
Jan 29th, 2020

Berlin (dpa) - Germany will introduce new reporting requirements for airlines and hospitals to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus from China, Health Minister Jens Spahn says.

Pilots on flights from China will have to inform air traffic control towers about the health status of their passengers before landing at German airports.

Incoming travellers from China will also be asked to fill out forms that detail how they can be reached in the 30 days after their arrival. The airlines are to keep this information on file during that time so that contact can be made in cases of infection - for instance details on who was sitting next to whom.

"The danger for the health of people in Germany remains low, in our opinion," Spahn says. The situation is being taken seriously and people are well prepared: "There is no reason for excessive concern."

