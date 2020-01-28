Delta Ramp Agent Fatally Shot in Staff Lot Near Atlanta Airport

A Delta Air Lines employee was killed in a shooting Sunday night at the company’s staff parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

College Park police were called to investigate the shooting about 10:30 p.m. They found a woman, identified by police as 30-year-old Alexis Reed, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted to give medical aid to Reed before she was loaded into an ambulance, according to police. She died on the way to a hospital.

“The Delta family is grieving the loss of one of our own this morning,” Delta spokeswoman Chelsea Gorman said Monday in a statement. “Late last night, an Atlanta colleague passed away after a shooting at the Camp Creek employee parking lot. We share our deepest condolences with both family and friends. Delta is currently conducting an investigation, in partnership with law enforcement.”

According to the company, Reed worked as a ramp agent and was based in Atlanta. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. No suspect is in custody.

ALSO: Ramp workers keep world’s busiest airport running through busy summer

The parking lot is only accessible to Delta employees and is located off Camp Creek Parkway near the Georgia International Convention Center.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

———

©2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.)

Visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.) at www.ajc.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.