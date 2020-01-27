Florida Man Arrested for Pointing Laser at Airplanes

A Florida man named Charlie Chapman spent his Wednesday night pointing a laser at airplanes, even temporarily blinding a pilot trying to land. Thankfully, his actions didn’t do anything to disrupt normal operations, and authorities soon arrested him on multiple charges.

The 41-year-old was hanging out just east of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, and authorities say he shot the laser several times at a fixed-wing plane and once at a police helicopter. The pilot of the plane said the laser hit him directly in the eyes, which blinded him for a short period of time and caused lingering blurry vision.

After the helicopter located him, and police surrounded him and moved to arrest him, they say that “he grabbed a hammer and made a striking motion towards the deputies.” That led to him being tased, then taken to a hospital before going to jail.

Chapman is facing charges of aggravated assault on an officer, pointing a laser at a pilot and resisting arrest.

