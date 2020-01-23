Construction of Airport's Runway in Turkmen Kerki City Nearing Completion

Huseyn Hasanov
Trend News Agency, Baku, Azerbaijan (TNS)
Jan 23rd, 2020

Turkmen company Gundogdy is completing the construction of the runway of a new airport complex in the Kerki city in eastern Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Equipment of French company Thales, which will allow receiving and sending Boeing 737 NG aircraft, will be installed at the runway with a total length of 2,700 meters and a width of 60 meters.

The next stage of the project is the passenger terminal on an area of 1,730 square meters. Currently, about 300 builders are working at the airport, the newspaper said.

Work is underway since May 2019, and is carried out ahead of schedule.

According to the contract, the airport in Kerki with a capacity to serve 100 passengers per hour is scheduled to be put into operation in May 2021.

Facilities such as the runway, four helipads, a passenger terminal, an air traffic control center, technical and support services, and a wide network of engineering and technological communications will be located in the airport complex.

———

©2020 Trend News Agency (Baku, Azerbaijan)

Visit Trend News Agency (Baku, Azerbaijan) at en.trend.az

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

