CU Phosco’s Apron Lighting Upgrade for Manchester Airport Group Delivers 65% Energy Savings

Manchester Airport, a bustling transport hub in the heart of the UK, is undergoing a remarkable transformation with the £1.3bn Manchester Airport Transformation Program (MAN-TP).

With three passenger terminals, a cargo terminal, and flights to over 200 destinations worldwide, it is a key player on the global aviation stage.

The first phases of the Transformation Program have already witnessed significant expansions, and Phase 2 focuses on enhancing passenger experiences and modernizing facilities.

As part of this visionary project, CU Phosco played a pivotal role in upgrading the apron lighting at T1 and T3 to meet the evolving needs of this dynamic international airport. The main objectives for the project were to reduce lighting-associated energy costs while ensuring the lighting complies with CAP168.

CU Phosco provided a comprehensive solution comprising 238 FL800D-2 floodlights on 53 bespoke replacement lantern carriages for the crucial upgrade of the apron lighting. The FL800D-2 floodlights, renowned for their performance, versatility, and reliability, were strategically positioned to ensure optimal illumination on all apron areas. This not only met the stringent requirements of CAP168 but also aligned with the airport's energy efficiency goals.

The FL800D-2 floodlights boast a range of optical distribution options and elevation angles, allowing for a customised luminaire photometric output tailored to meet the challenging specifications of the project. The inclusion of full azimuth rotation and tilt functions, along with built-in drivers, ensured a self-contained and efficient lighting solution.

CU Phosco’s Contracts Division demonstrated its expertise by providing a complete turnkey service, handling everything from initial surveys and lighting design to designing, manufacturing, and installing the 53 bespoke replacement lantern carriages.

The successful implementation of CU Phosco’s solutions resulted in apron lighting that not only met but exceeded the requirements of CAP168. The airport group experienced a substantial 65% reduction in energy costs, contributing to the overall sustainability goals of the Manchester Airport Transformation Programme.

By enhancing apron visibility with minimal glare, the new and improved lighting solution ensures safe operations for pilots, airport and apron controllers, and personnel on the apron. The spectral distribution of FL800D-2 also guarantees accurate identification of aircraft markings, further enhancing safety measures.

Cally Revell, senior project manager, Capital Delivery MAG (Manchester Airport Group) comments, “We are proud to connect passengers in the North with over 200 destinations worldwide and are investing in our facilities to ensure we continue to offer a high-quality service. We are pleased with the results of the work that CU Phosco has undertaken on apron lighting, which means we now have a more efficient lighting system that is cost effective but meets all regulatory requirements.”