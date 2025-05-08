AMS Introduces New Recovery Dolly to Rapidly Clear Disabled Aircraft from Airport Runways and Taxiways

AMS Aircraft Recovery (Farnborough, UK and Monrovia, USA) announces the launch of a new Disabled Aircraft Recovery Dolly designed to rapidly and safely clear blocked runways resulting from blown tires or damaged wheels and landing gear. The Dolly can be used for both nose and main landing gear scenarios.

Blown tires and damaged wheels are the number one cause of blocked runways and taxiways. The new Dolly enables Airports, FBOs and Aircraft Operators to rapidly restore operations and avoid costly disruptions. The 38-tonne capacity is suitable for use with incidents involving landing gears of narrow-body commercial aircraft, regional jets and business aircraft as well as nose gear incidents involving wide-body aircraft.

Key features include:

· Integrated running gear for rapid deployment

· Hydraulics to lower the platform deck

· Hauling system to efficiently pull the aircraft onto the Dolly

Paul Ryder, AMS Sales Director commented “Although blown tires are frequent, they can result in lengthy delays to airfield operations. Drawing on our many years of experience, we designed a tool that can be safely used by airfield personnel to mobilize the disabled aircraft quickly and minimize the risk of secondary damage to aircraft.”