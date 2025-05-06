ADB SAFEGATE Unveils AXON High-Intensity Elevated Airfield Lighting

Key Features Include: Interchangeable LED Modules: Designed for long-term use, these modules simplify spare parts management, support easy upgrades, minimize waste, and extend the lifecycle of lighting systems.

Best-in-Class Energy Efficiency: Achieves up to 80% energy savings compared to halogen lighting and 30% savings over traditional LED lights.

Goggles) and NVIS (Night Vision Imaging Systems), enhancing visibility under challenging conditions or supporting covert operations. Smart Arctic Kit: An optional robust feature that ensures high performance in

extreme environments, such as airports experiencing snow and ice. Paul Hart, Director of Product Management – Lights & Power at ADB SAFEGATE, elaborated: "AXON High-Intensity Elevated is designed for airports looking to future-proof their investments. Its modularity helps airports tackle today’s challenges while remaining adaptable to future requirements." Sustainable and Modular Design for Future-Ready Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of the AXON Elevated’s design. Its modular structure supports

seamless upgrades, minimizing waste and aligning with airports’ long-term environmental

goals. Backward compatibility further enables integration with existing systems, reducing the need for extensive overhauls. Corey Stutz, Director of Segment Marketing added: "The new AXON LED high-intensity elevated light provides exceptional energy efficiency. It uses significantly less power than previous LED lights and far outperforms outdated halogen technology, which is being phased out across the industry. This is a big step forward in sustainable airfield lighting!" ADB SAFEGATE’s innovative Airside 4.0® solutions and AXON product family address diverse operational needs. Offering high-performance, energy savings and adaptable design, AXON High-Intensity Elevated is a robust choice for airports prioritizing sustainability, efficiency, and innovation.