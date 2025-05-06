    ADB SAFEGATE Unveils AXON High-Intensity Elevated Airfield Lighting

    May 6, 2025
    ADB SAFEGATE introduces the AXON High-Intensity Elevated Light, offering unprecedented energy efficiency and versatility to empower airports in meeting operational demands sustainably.

    As airports face increasing pressure to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and embrace
    sustainability, ADB SAFEGATE introduces the AXON High-Intensity Elevated Light – a
    product set to redefine airfield lighting standards through advanced modularity and
    best-in-class energy efficiency.


    ADB SAFEGATE, a global leader in airport performance solutions, today announced the
    expansion of its AXON Airfield Lighting suite with the launch of the AXON High-Intensity
    Elevated light. This innovative airfield lighting solution delivers unprecedented energy
    efficiency and versatility, empowering airports to meet evolving operational demands.

    A New Era in Airfield Lighting:
    The AXON High-Intensity Elevated Light combines sustainable design with operational excellence, offering modular, energy efficient solutions to meet the varied needs of airports.

     

    Key Features Include:

    • Interchangeable LED Modules: Designed for long-term use, these modules simplify spare parts management, support easy upgrades, minimize waste, and extend the lifecycle of lighting systems.
    • Best-in-Class Energy Efficiency: Achieves up to 80% energy savings compared to halogen lighting and 30% savings over traditional LED lights.
    • Integrated Infrared: Compliant with FAA EB 98 standards for NVG (Night Vision
      Goggles) and NVIS (Night Vision Imaging Systems), enhancing visibility under
      challenging conditions or supporting covert operations.
    • Smart Arctic Kit: An optional robust feature that ensures high performance in
      extreme environments, such as airports experiencing snow and ice.

    Paul Hart, Director of Product Management – Lights & Power at ADB SAFEGATE, elaborated: "AXON High-Intensity Elevated is designed for airports looking to future-proof their investments. Its modularity helps airports tackle today’s challenges while remaining adaptable to future requirements."

     

    Sustainable and Modular Design for Future-Ready Solutions
    Sustainability is at the core of the AXON Elevated’s design. Its modular structure supports
    seamless upgrades, minimizing waste and aligning with airports’ long-term environmental
    goals. Backward compatibility further enables integration with existing systems, reducing the need for extensive overhauls.

     

    Corey Stutz, Director of Segment Marketing added:

    "The new AXON LED high-intensity elevated light provides exceptional energy efficiency. It uses significantly less power than previous LED lights and far outperforms outdated halogen technology, which is being phased out across the industry. This is a big step forward in sustainable airfield lighting!"

     

    ADB SAFEGATE’s innovative Airside 4.0® solutions and AXON product family address diverse operational needs. Offering high-performance, energy savings and adaptable design, AXON High-Intensity Elevated is a robust choice for airports prioritizing sustainability, efficiency, and innovation.

     

    NBAA
    nbaa_logo_2016
    Kimley-Horn
    indphoto
    Portland International Jetport
    The new Oshkosh Striker 1500 was delivered to PWM without any foam in its system, simplifying the transition.