Columbia Helicopters Wins Firefighting Contract in Turkey

Columbia Helicopters has renewed its aerial firefighting contract with CMC Savunma Sanayi A.S. in Turkey.

This marks Columbia's fifth consecutive fire season supporting Turkey’s national wildfire response, reinforcing a partnership with both CMC and the Turkish General Directorate of Forestry.

Under the new contract, Columbia will deploy four Columbia 234 Multi-Mission Chinook helicopters, supported by flight crews and maintenance personnel, for the 2025 fire season. Each aircraft is equipped with a 2,600-gallon Bambi Bucket to deliver water and flame retardant.

President and CEO of Columbia Helicopters David Balevic said, “We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with CMC. This multi-year collaboration reflects the trust we’ve built together and the consistent performance and reliability our teams deliver. As Turkey prepares for the upcoming fire season, we are honored to support national efforts to protect lives, forests and critical infrastructure."

President and CEO of CMC Cem Çolak said, “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Columbia Helicopters. After four years of successful firefighting operations, their 234 Multi-Mission Chinook helicopters have become a key asset in our support to the Turkish General Directorate of Forestry.”

Wildfire activity in Turkey has escalated in recent years. Data from the General Directorate of Forestry indicates an increase in annual wildfire incidents from approximately 2,950 in 2020 to an estimated 3,800 in 2024.

"Our team has witnessed firsthand the growing scale and intensity of these fires," said Scott Rumsby, crew chief for Aircraft 37 and Turkey operations lead, "The 2024 season was especially challenging, with record-breaking temperatures driving conditions that required rapid and sustained response. We are proud to work alongside Turkish crews once again to help contain and suppress these destructive fires."

The fire season in Turkey typically runs from May to October, peaking in July and August.