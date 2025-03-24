HOK to Design Major Expansion at Dulles International Airport, Adding More Than 2.8 Million Square Feet

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) has selected HOK to design an expansion that will add more than 2.8 million square feet to Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia, which serves the Washington, D.C., region.

“Our design will create an exceptional passenger experience while honoring Dulles’ iconic architecture,” said Susan Klumpp Williams, AIA, LEED AP, HOK’s co-CEO and managing principal of its Washington, D.C., studio. “Working with MWAA, we’ll deliver a forward-thinking design that accommodates growth, enhances operational efficiency and creates a sustainable gateway worthy of our National Capital Region.”

The expansion will begin with the Tier 2 development, extending beyond the Tier 2 Concourse East currently under construction. The design will include a federal inspection services facility for international travelers, with flexibility to accommodate both narrow- and wide-body aircraft for domestic and international flights in future phases.

As part of the overall planning process, HOK will examine all aspects of the airport to enhance operations and elevate the passenger experience to accommodate expected passenger growth. This includes security processing, baggage handling, airline operations, gate requirements and more.

“As Dulles International Airport continues to break traveler records, it’s important for the airport to strategically plan its spaces for the future,” said Justin Wortman, AIA, regional leader of Aviation + Transportation at HOK. “We’re excited to create a comprehensive plan with MWAA to optimize space at Dulles and accommodates its future needs for airport staff, passengers, airlines, vendors and all other stakeholders.”

The design will prioritize both passenger well-being and sustainability through thoughtful choices in lighting, acoustics and materials that create a calming environment for all travelers. Sustainable design strategies will reduce energy consumption and long-term operational costs.

The design will celebrate travel in the National Capital Region. It will also honor the architectural significance of Dulles International Airport’s main terminal, designed by Eero Saarinen in the 1960s, while positioning the airport for future growth and innovation.

“Early in my career, I led the design of the main terminal expansion at Dulles and developed a tremendous amount of respect for Eero Saarinen and his work,” said Peter Ruggiero, AIA, HOK’s design principal. “Its design represents the golden age of aviation, and we’re honored to build on that legacy and collaborate with the MWAA to transform the airport for the future.”

The project will streamline the passenger journey by leveraging the AeroTrain system and other mobility options for efficient terminal navigation. It also will include a new central utility plant for airport infrastructure and upgrades to ramp control systems and baggage handling services.

HOK is a collective of future-forward thinkers and designers who are driven to face the critical challenges of our time. We are dedicated to improving people’s lives, serving our clients and healing the planet. Together, we cultivate a culture of design excellence at the confluence of art and science, blending the power of creative expression with a clear sense of purpose. Current and recent aviation projects include the award-winning new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B, the expansion and modernization of O’Hare Airport’s Terminal 5 and the Salt Lake City International Airport Passenger Terminal.