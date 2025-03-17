Thornton Aviation Names Don Milum its New Chief Revenue Officer

Thornton Aviation has appointed Don Milum to the newly created role of chief revenue officer (CRO). Don will focus on helping Thornton Aviation achieve its sales and service targets.

Don joins Thornton Aviation’s C-suite to oversee all aspects of the company’s revenue generation, including sales, marketing, customer service and pricing strategies to drive business growth.

“We’re delighted to add Don to the Thornton Aviation team,” said Steve Zimmerman, chief executive officer, “He is a well-known leader throughout business aviation and is a perfect fit for us because of his customer-first focus. Don thrives on developing and executing strategies that meet customer needs while also making sure the job gets done right, resulting in owners who are safe and satisfied.”

Don began his career in the U.S. Army as an avionics mechanic. He has worked for leading avionics manufacturers, aircraft OEMs and independent MROs. While with Textron, he led the global sales team for the industry’s largest network of factory-owned service centers (23). Don holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Technology from Hill University. He also has served on the AEA Board of Directors and the NBAA Maintenance Committee.

“I’m excited to be joining Thornton Aviation,” said Don, “I’m looking forward to helping them continue to grow by applying my skills in sales leadership, business development and operations to deliver value and excellent customer service to Thornton Aviation’s clients.”