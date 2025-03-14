Vertical Aviation International Elects New Board Members

Vertical Aviation International (VAI), has announced the results of the first election of board members under its restructured governance framework. VAI operator members elected five of their peers to serve a three-year term on the Board of Directors.

This expansion aligns with VAI’s commitment to better represent a diverse and growing industry while remaining future-focused and adaptive. The election results were announced during the association’s annual conference and trade show, VERTICON.

“As the vertical aviation industry continues to evolve, it is critical that our governance structure reflects the needs of our members,” says Mark Schlaefli, VAI board chair and owner of Dakota Rotors, “Our new board structure strengthens our ability to represent operators of all sizes and mission types, ensuring that every voice within the industry is heard.”

The revised board structure includes representation from small, medium, and large operators, as well as government and public-service representatives. The following individuals were elected for a three-year term, beginning Jul. 1, 2025, joining the six current board members:

Small Commercial/Private Vertical Aircraft Operator

Jan Becker, Swashplate, Yandina Creek, Queensland, Australia

Chris Baur, Hughes Aerospace Corporation, The Woodlands, Texas, USA

Medium Commercial/Private Vertical Aircraft Operator

David McColl, LiveWire Aviation, Homosassa, Florida, USA

Brandi Rector, Semper Fly Helicopters, Norman, Oklahoma, USA

Government Service Commercial/Private Vertical Aircraft Operator

Stephen Lee, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA

“Our new board members strengthen our ability to lead, ensuring that VAI is well-positioned to advocate for and support the entire vertical aviation community,” says Schlaefli, “I want to thank them for stepping forward as volunteers who will work on behalf of the entire membership to promote and protect our industry.”