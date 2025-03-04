American Concrete Pavement Association Recognizes Dare County Regional Airport as Winner of the 2024 Lifetime Pavement Recognition Award for Airports

The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) congratulates the Dare County Regional Airport as the winner of the American Concrete Pavement Association’s national 2024 Lifetime Pavement Recognition Award for Airports. The American Concrete Pavement Association Southeast Chapter (ACPA-SE) presented a plaque to airport officials on February 26, 2025, at a commission meeting held on the airport grounds in Manteo, North Carolina.

The National Lifetime Pavement Recognition Award is presented to an agency/owner of an in-service concrete pavement that has demonstrated exceptional performance for its state and community.

“For years, our team has prioritized the durability and reliability of our airfield pavements, understanding their critical role in ensuring safe and efficient operations,” said Stacy Ambrose, airport director, Dare County Regional Airport. “This award reaffirms our dedication to maintaining the highest standards and highlights the hard work of the engineers, maintenance crews, and leadership who have contributed to this achievement.”

The Dare County Regional Airport serves North Carolina’s Outer Banks community. It plays a significant role in connecting the region to larger transportation hubs and supporting both local businesses and tourism. The airport’s concrete apron was in service for nearly 80 years, facilitating more than 32,000 landings and takeoffs each year before requiring renovation. While the renovations were completed in 2022, this airport serves as a great story, telling the benefits and longevity of concrete pavement.

“This project is worthy of an award for long-life pavement and the following should be recognized: Dare County, the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the FAA Southern Region for having the foresight to fund and award a concrete project to fix the long-life pavement that had been in service for 80 years,” said Greg Dean, executive director, Southeast Chapter, ACPA.

“Receiving this award is not only an honor but also a motivation for us to continue innovating and upholding best practices in airfield pavement management. We recognize that this achievement would not have been possible without the support of industry partners, governing agencies and the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to ensure our airport remains a leader in aviation infrastructure,” said Ambrose.

Advanced engineering techniques were employed to renovate the existing apron using a durable concrete design capable of withstanding the high volume of air traffic. The upgrade not only enhances the airport's capacity but also improves safety standards for pilots and passengers. The successful completion of this project exemplifies the commitment of all parties involved in maintaining and improving vital infrastructure that supports the Outer Banks community.