Board of Public Works Approves New Air Traffic Control Tower for Martin State Airport

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the construction of a new air traffic control tower at Martin State Airport in Middle River, Baltimore County. The Board, chaired today by Lt. Governor Aruna Miller and including Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, approved the $22.2 million construction contract to build the new tower.

“This new, modern air traffic control tower further supports the Moore-Miller Administration's goals of leading with safety and making strategic investments to grow the state's economy,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “The new tower will be designed to support growth at Martin State Airport for decades to come by providing greater visibility for air traffic controllers, increasing its resiliency and providing ADA compliant access for the first time. Thank you to the Board of Public Works for approving this critical contract.”

The new air traffic control tower is a critical investment in the future of Martin State Airport and will offer significant advancements for aviation safety and efficiency. The new tower will replace the existing facility, which has served the airport for more than 80 years. With a new midfield location and modern design, the new tower will incorporate the latest technology and safety features, providing air traffic controllers with enhanced visibility and improved communication.

“This new air traffic control tower represents a major investment in the future of Martin State Airport,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration. “The project will meet the growing demands of air traffic in our region while maintaining the highest levels of safety and efficiency.”

The new tower will be strategically located to provide superior visibility of the airport’s runway, taxiways, and airspace to help controllers effectively manage the flow of aircraft. The facility will feature modernized equipment and infrastructure to support future advancements in aviation technology. Built in 1942, the current air traffic control tower at Martin State Airport is among the oldest in the nation.

Martin State Airport is a public-use airport located about 10 miles northeast of downtown Baltimore. It primarily serves general aviation, including corporate, private, law enforcement, and military aircraft, along with flight schools and other aviation-related services. Martin State creates and supports about 2,300 jobs throughout the region. It is a federally designated reliever airport, helping to divert noncommercial air traffic from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.