New Airfield Driver Training Program Kicks Off at Falcon Field Airport

Falcon Field Airport is proud to announce the launch of its new Airfield Driver Training Program, aimed at promoting airfield vehicle driver safety while minimizing runway and taxiway incursions. This initiative is designed to familiarize airport tenants, City employees, and other authorized individuals with the protocols necessary for safely navigating the Air Operations Area (AOA).

“This program represents our dedication to continuous improvement and our responsibility to the community we serve. It underscores our commitment to foster a safe and secure environment for all airport users,” said Corinne Nystrom, Airport Director. “We’re voluntarily aligning with the Federal Aviation Administration's FAR Part 139 safety standards and taking proactive steps to ensure that everyone operating on the airfield is equipped with the knowledge necessary to maintain the highest safety standards.”

The new program also features a 5-minute training video designed to support the Fly Friendly voluntary noise abatement initiative. In addition to promoting safety, the program seeks to ease noise-related concerns for surrounding communities and foster a stronger, positive connection between the aviation community and local area citizens.

All individuals provided with City-issued gate access credentials, granting access to the AOA, will be required to complete an internet-based training course. Access cards will only be issued to those with a legitimate need to access the AOA, as determined at the sole discretion of the City.

“By proactively addressing potential risks like runway incursions, this program helps ensure that everyone accessing the airfield is well-prepared to operate safely and efficiently,” said Mark Gibbs, Airport Projects and Operations Manager. “It’s a vital step in preserving Falcon Field Airport’s reputation for excellence and safety, while reinforcing our dedication to the operational integrity of the airfield.”

The program is set to kick off this month, with Airport employees being the first to undergo training. All current and future access badge holders will be required to complete training annually to maintain AOA access privileges.

Approximately 2,000 individuals, including tenants, contractors and sub-tenants are expected to participate in the training.

Complete information about the newly released program can be viewed here.