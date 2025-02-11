Hamburg Airport Successfully Implements OneControl by ADB SAFEGATE, Continuing a Legacy of Tower Automation Innovation

Hamburg Airport has successfully achieved full operational status with the latest version of OneControl, the Integrated Controlling Working Position (ICWP) system, developed and delivered by ADB SAFEGATE. The project milestone, achieved in November 2024, represents a significant leap forward in air traffic management technology. This accomplishment also signifies the continuation of a long-standing partnership in tower automation innovation, which began in 2009 with the commissioning of the first Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) for the Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS).

OneControl integrates comprehensive air and ground situational awareness with superior tracking accuracy, designed to meet the requirements of Common Project 1 of the European ATM Master Plan. This system is the result of several years of collaborative effort between ADB SAFEGATE and Hamburg Airport, including work between engineers, software developers, and apron controllers. Advanced features, including Airport Safety Nets, Shadow Routing, and Silent Coordination, have also been introduced. With a strong drive towards innovation and user experience, the project followed a rigorous testing and acceptance program that included software performance, reliability tests, and controller feedback sessions.