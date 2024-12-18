Naples Airport Authority Launches New Mobile App for Submitting Noise Comments

The Naples Airport Authority (NAA) has launched of a new, free mobile app for residents that makes submitting noise comments about aircraft operations quick and convenient. The user-friendly app was developed in partnership with EnviroSuite.

With the app, users can easily report noise events directly from their mobile devices, providing an accessible and efficient way for the public to share feedback. Available for both iOS and Android platforms, the app is available for download on the NAA website at www.flynaples.com/noise-comment. After downloading it, users simply create an account in the app once. Because all the information is securely saved, users may then submit a comment anytime with just a tap—no need to re-enter the user’s details.

In addition to the new app, the NAA continues to accept noise comments through its website www.flynaples.com/noise-comment and via the dedicated noise hotline at 239-326-9262. These channels remain active and accessible for those who prefer to submit comments through traditional methods.

“This new app is the most recent example of our ongoing commitment to community engagement and addressing noise concerns,” said Chris Rozansky, Executive Director of the Naples Airport Authority. “This is another step in our ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of aircraft-related noise and to ensure that the voices of our residents are heard.”

The NAA has long been dedicated to reducing aircraft noise impacts, utilizing various programs, policies, and technologies aimed at minimizing the environmental footprint of aviation. The launch of the mobile app underscores the NAA's continued commitment to being a responsible member of the community in its ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of aircraft-related noise.