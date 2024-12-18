Oshkosh Airport Products Delivers Two Striker 6x6 ARFF Vehicles to the Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics of Chile

Oshkosh Airport Products, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) business, announced the delivery of two Oshkosh Airport Products Striker 6x6 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicles to the Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) of Chile. The new vehicles will enhance emergency response capabilities at the Chacalluta de Arica Airport and Araucanía de Temuco Airport, maintaining the customer’s full Oshkosh ARFF fleet at both locations.

“We identify with Oshkosh Airport Products because like our department, their team provides reliability, trust, and security,” said Manuel E. Retamales Lolas, S.S.E.I Director, DGAC. “The excellence that identifies us as a team, we also find in the Oshkosh Striker ARFF vehicles.”

DGAC Chile has a long-standing relationship with Oshkosh Airport Products, dating back to 1978. For decades, DGAC has relied on Oshkosh’s robust and reliable vehicles to support its firefighters, who consistently praise the fleet’s performance and longevity.

“This delivery is a testament to the trust and confidence DGAC places in Oshkosh’s high-quality, innovative ARFF vehicles,” said Robert Colon, associate manager of international sales – Latin America for Oshkosh Airport Products. “DGAC is a forward-thinking team, and we are honored to continue supporting their modernization efforts with our latest technologies.”

DGAC’s acquisition of two Oshkosh Airport Products Striker 6x6 ARFF vehicles is part of an ongoing initiative to upgrade its fleet with state-of-the-art equipment that meets the complex demands of unique operating environments. The Chacalluta de Arica Airport, located in one of the driest cities in South America, benefits greatly from the Striker’s high water capacity and advanced fire suppression systems, which are designed to meet these unique challenges. Similarly, Araucanía de Temuco Airport’s new Striker will enhance response efficiency through its innovative TAK-4® Independent Suspension system and firefighter-friendly cab design.

"DGAC has chosen Oshkosh’s latest generation Striker model because of its unmatched performance, reliability, and operator ease-of-use," said Colon. “The vehicles are equipped with technology which will help streamline firefighting operations and deliver exceptional performance in the field. Our team looks forward to being a key partner in supporting Chile’s aviation emergency response teams for many years to come.”

The newly delivered Striker 6x6 vehicles feature:

Scania DC16, 16.0 L V8 four-cycle turbocharged diesel Tier 4F engine

TAK-4 Independent Suspension

Rear steer capabilities for enhanced maneuverability

Primary roof turret with a high flow rate of 4,732 LPM (1,250 GPM) and a low flow rate of 2,365 LPM (625 GPM)

Bumper turret with a flow rate of 1,135 LPM (300 GPM)

Water capacity: 12,500 L

Foam capacity: 1,600 L

Dry chemical capacity: 227 kg

A robust training program is being conducted for DGAC operators and technicians to ensure a smooth transition to their new Striker ARFF vehicles.

Regional Oshkosh Airport Products dealer IMPOMAK S.A. has provided strong support in Chile since 2006. Based in Santiago, Chile, Impomak also provides extensive service support to all Oshkosh ARFF trucks across the nation of Chile.