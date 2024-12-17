New Taxiway G Opens at Falcon Field Airport

Falcon Field Airport has a new Taxiway G, a major addition that will streamline routing of aircraft from the north runway to southern airport facilities. The primary objective is to reduce the amount of time aircraft spend on the airport's runway, thus minimizing delays and reducing fuel consumption.

“The completion of Taxiway G is an exciting milestone for Falcon Field Airport and the City of Mesa,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “This project not only enhances the efficiency and safety of our airport operations but also reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting aviation growth and innovation in Mesa.”

This project is an integral part of Falcon Field's Capital Improvement Program and aligns with the Airport's Master Plan, which was approved by the Mesa City Council in July 2019. The new taxiway will significantly accommodate the airport's anticipated growth.

“This new infrastructure will support the airport’s growth as a key asset to Mesa’s economy. We are committed to ensuring Falcon Field remains a premier aviation hub," said Mesa District 5 City Councilmember Alicia Goforth.

"The City of Mesa is proud to have successfully completed this vital infrastructure project in cooperation with the FAA and ADOT," said Airport Director, Corinne Nystrom. "This greatly supports the Airport's vision to be recognized as a premier location for aviation customers seeking a high-quality airport operating environment in which to thrive and grow.”

Construction of Taxiway G was part of a two-part project. The second phase involved the realignment of two other taxiways (Taxiways D7 and D8) to follow updated safety standards prescribed by the FAA. The project commenced on Jan. 7 and was substantially completed July 3, with a soft opening on July 4. A hydroseed application and a runway guard light fixture were completed by Oct. 15 to make the new taxiway fully operable.

Woolpert Inc. served as the design consultant while also ensuring the project’s success through their construction management services. The construction work was executed by Banicki Construction.

Total cost of the project is $4,137,534, with substantial financial support from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). The FAA contributed $3,767,638 and ADOT provided a grant of $184,948. The City of Mesa’s contribution to the project was $184,948.