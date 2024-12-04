Edinburgh Airport implements Deep Turnaround to Optimise the Aircraft Turnaround Process

Edinburgh has announced the implementation of Deep Turnaround, a solution developed by Aviation Solutions – a subsidiary of Schiphol Group, to optimise the aircraft turnaround process and minimise delays. This collaboration will help Edinburgh Airport overcome capacity limits, boost efficiency, and improve the passenger experience through accurate data, streamlined processes, and stronger teamwork among airport stakeholders.

Deep Turnaround utilises sophisticated AI algorithms, machine learning, and cameras on the apron to automatically detect the start and end times of the ground handling processes. This makes it possible to predict delays and have advance visibility of when an aircraft is ready to push. It promotes collaboration amongst airlines and ground handlers and refines airport operations.

Peter Barnes, Head of Business Transformation at Edinburgh Airport said:

"Innovation is a key part of our approach at Edinburgh Airport, and using AI to help improve our turnaround times is something we are very excited about. Deep Turnaround’s systems and use of technology have the potential to make our operations even more efficient, and we look forward to collaborating with our colleagues to bring this to fruition.”

Caroline Massart – Director of Aviation Solutions, added:

“The right insights provided by data help make airport operations more predictable. We're collaborating with multiple airports on Deep Turnaround, and we’re very proud and excited to add Edinburgh to our community of users.”

How the technology works

Using AI, Deep Turnaround detects and reports over 30 unique turnaround processes, and combines the information gathered with flight information to provide live insights on performance and predict potential delays. Its ability to detect delays up to 40 minutes before the targeted off-block time, allows for proactive decision making by operational staff which was not possible before. Additionally, the historical data makes post analysis much easier.

Roll-out and next steps

Implementation of Deep Turnaround at Edinburgh Airport has started and is expected to be live in operations in Q1 2025. The tool will be rolled out at multiple stands. This initiative is part of Edinburgh Airport’s ongoing digital strategy to further improve the organisation.