FREQUENTIS Modernizes Voice Communications for Budapest Area Control Centre and Tower

The Hungarian Air Navigation Service Provider, HungaroControl, has chosen Frequentis’ VCS3020 to upgrade its existing voice communication solution (VCS) for all air traffic service units for Budapest Area Control Centre (ACC). The new main VCS has been duplicated, and the current system will serve as a backup for phone and radio communications within the upgraded solution. This setup allows integration of existing and new technologies, ensuring continuous operation and enhancing system reliability.

Furthermore, harmonising the Human-Machine-Interface (HMI) between the main and backup systems reduces training needs and enhances operational efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness. Doing this ensures standardised procedures and reduces transition risks, enabling air traffic controllers to perform their duties with confidence and precision.

“This project improves HungaroControl’s voice communication resilience and optimises overall air traffic services for ACC Budapest. We look forward to the next stage in this long-standing and successful relationship,” says Reinhard Grimm, Executive Vice President ATM at Frequentis.

VCS3020 also features redundancy, meaning backup systems are in place to prevent downtime and avoid significant capacity reduction in case of failures. Compliance with ED137 standards ensures compatibility with modern VoIP technology, making it suitable for approach and area control centres of various scales.

“As a critical part of our communication infrastructure, our VCS must consistently meet and exceed our operational needs. Frequentis VCS products have proven to be reliable, even in the most challenging environments. We look forward to continuing our partnership as we expand and evolve our communication requirements,” says Barnabás Kis, Chief Technology Officer at HungaroControl.

This project builds on a 15-year working relationship between Frequentis and HungaroControl, starting with their initial collaboration on the Frequentis VCS for ACC Budapest in 2009.