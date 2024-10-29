ADB SAFEGATE and Adacel Forge Partnership with New Memorandum of Understanding

ADB SAFEGATE is pleased to announce a MoU with Adacel, aimed at pursuing advanced integrations between our respective portfolios. This dynamic collaboration will enhance air traffic control efficiency and safety through the synergy of ADB SAFEGATE’s OneControl, Integrated Controller Working Position (ICWP), and Adacel’s REVAL Digital and Remote Tower platform, simulators, and ATM systems.

In alignment with our vision to shape the future of airports through innovation, ADB SAFEGATE’s comprehensive airfield technology and airport operations experience aims to provide an innovative digital tower platform to enhance operational efficiency and safety. This MoU is forged to harness multiple joint synergies with our shared customers and prospects worldwide. Particularly in Asia, ADB SAFEGATE and Adacel are cooperating exclusively on a pivotal IDTS (Integrated Digital Tower System) program by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) to revolutionize air traffic management by leveraging digital solutions to meet the increasing demands of Singapore's aviation sector. This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing aviation technology and innovation on a global scale.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ADB SAFEGATE on this ambitious program,” shares Daniel Verret, Adacel’s CEO. “The IDTS initiative offers a tremendous opportunity to showcase how digital tower solutions can transform air traffic management, and together with ADB SAFEGATE, we are committed to delivering unparalleled value to CAAS Singapore and customer’s globally," continues Mr. Verret.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision to shape the future of airports through innovation,” said Laurent Dubois, CEO of ADB SAFEGATE. “We are excited to join forces with Adacel to drive this transformation,” continues Mr. Dubois.