Tweed-New Haven Airport Announce Transition to BioEx Fluorine-Free Foam

Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) announces a significant step in its ongoing commitment to environmental safety and public health. The airport has now transitioned to BioEx Fluorine-Free Foam (F3), a safer, PFAS-free alternative. BioEx is a leading partner in the transition to biodegradable, fluorine-free, and silicone-free foams, which are less persistent in the environment and readily biodegradable, officially ending the use of all fire-suppressing foams that contain PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances). This transition is part of Avports' broader commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions at the airports it manages. The move aligns with nationwide efforts to phase out non-biodegradable chemicals.

To make the change, HVN worked with Laydon Industries, a state-approved contractor, to complete an extensive offsite process to drain, flush, and thoroughly clean its fire engines, suppression systems, and tanks to ensure no harmful traces remain. The transition to the new F3 foam was conducted offsite, where the systems were retrofitted and then brought back to the airport fully in service and compliant with CT DEEP regulations. According to the EPA, the current scientific research suggests that exposure to certain PFAS may lead to adverse health outcomes. In response to efforts to combat these hazards, the Department of Defense will require the removal of PFAS-containing foams by next year, placing Tweed-New Haven Airport ahead of schedule for this important transition.

"We have led Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) for decades, and this transition further reflects our deep commitment to both environmental responsibility and operational excellence," said Jorge Roberts, CEO of Avports. "As we continue to innovate, we remain dedicated to setting new standards for safety and sustainability in airport operations."

“This is an important environmental and operational milestone for HVN,” said Michael Jones, CEO of The New HVN. “The airport is committed to positive environmental stewardship. I am proud of our operations team for working with CT DEEP to lead this transition to F3 foam for converting our three firefighting trucks at HVN.

"I'm especially proud that HVN was able to make this change well ahead of the federal mandate. We are setting an example for other airports nationwide and doing what's right for our community and planet," said Robert Reed, Chairman of the Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority Board.