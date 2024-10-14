DFW Airport Completes Major Runway Rehabilitation Project Ahead of Schedule

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) today completed the major rehabilitation of Runway 17R/35L, one of the largest of the airport’s seven runways, ahead of schedule following a major overhaul. Due to the project’s innovative phasing approach, Runway 17R/35L reopened in a shortened configuration in May and opened in the full operational configuration today. This innovative approach was achieved through strong partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration and American Airlines, which allowed crews to continue working on the full length of the runway while airline partners were able to have beneficial use of the shortened runway during the airport’s record-breaking summer travel season.



Runway 17R/35L is 13,400 feet long by 200 feet wide. The massive undertaking took more than 350,000 work hours and was achieved with no recordable safety accidents, with work including a complete reconstruction of the runway with a high-density asphalt overlay, and new and improved drainage, lighting, signage and deicing infrastructure.



The project also incorporated several sustainable initiatives, including the replacement of more than 2,700 runway lights to energy-efficient LED fixtures, and the recycling of more than 300,000 cubic yards of reclaimed concrete that was reused in the runway project as well as within other construction projects at the airport.



"Today marks the successful completion of the largest runway rehabilitation in our airport's history, which was achieved ahead of schedule and with no recordable safety accidents thanks to our focus on delivering a safe and efficient project," said Mohamed Charkas, Executive Vice President of Infrastructure and Development at DFW. "This achievement reflects the dedication and collaboration of all our partners and returns one of our busiest runways back into service ahead of the winter travel season."



DFW was awarded a $45 million Airport Infrastructure Grant under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration to assist in funding the investment. The rehabilitation project was completed by Austin Bridge and Road with design by AtkinsRéalis.





