Ontario International Airport Completes Massive Runway Improvement Project

Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) has completed a $90 million runway rehabilitation project that further enhances the safety of millions of air travelers who have made ONT their airport of choice.

The massive project, which began in February 2023 for Year 1 and again in February 2024 for Year 2, included the removal of old concrete and 80,000 square yards worth of repaving at the airport’s southernmost runway (8R-26L), along with the rehabilitation of adjacent taxiways, elimination of two adjacent taxiways, and construction of new Taxiway S8, the installation of LED lighting and other infrastructure improvements.

Nearly $67 million of the $90 million total cost was paid for through grants from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP), with the balance provided by ONT itself through revenues generated by airport operations. Additionally, and just last month, ONT was awarded $4 million in AIP funding to help the design of ONT’s northern most runway, Runway 8L-26R, for the Runway 8L-26R Rehabilitation, east of Taxiway U project.

“We want to thank Congresswoman Norma Torres, our elected leadership in Washington, D.C., and our regulatory partners for their tireless efforts in securing the funding needed to bring this important project to conclusion. Their unwavering support of Ontario International Airport has allowed us to address critical needs, invest in airport operations and create an unparalleled travel experience for one of the most vibrant population and economic centers in the United States,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

The airfield improvements come as Ontario International has posted 42 consecutive months of year-over-year passenger growth. The airport is on track to surpass 7 million passengers this calendar year, up 75% since its return to local ownership in 2016. ONT also is among the Top 10 cargo airports in the United States.

“We appreciate all of the support we have received, from our Congressional leaders, our airline and business partners, and, of course, this dynamic region we serve. It is an honor, too, to be able to fulfill the vision, passion and commitment of our Board of Commissioners as we connect the world to the Inland Empire – the new heart of Southern California,” said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer.