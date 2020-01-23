Detectable Warning Systems’ ADA Compliant AlertCast and AlertTile Tactile Warning Products Deliver A Myriad of Construction and Safety Solutions Via Advanced Composites

Now a part of the proprietary product family of Mar-Bal, Inc. (Mar-Bal: Chagrin Falls, OH), Detectable Warning Systems (DWS) is progressively launching their AlertCast and AlertTile detectable warning products. The innovative ADA compliant products are engineered for visually impaired or handicapped pedestrians–offering advanced rigid composite material solutions with ‘tactile cues’ for either cast-in-place or surface applied construction and safety applications.

Known as ‘The One-Source Solutions Provider’, privately held Mar-Bal has three state-of-the-art U.S. manufacturing plants in Ohio, Virginia, and Missouri–producing everything entirely turn-key. The economical DWS products also feature ease-of-installation, consistent delivery, and unparalleled customer service.

Contractors, distributors, states, and municipalities all benefit from each product’s advanced engineering and commitment to innovation, as well as the benefits of composites for multiple markets including: Health CareDisability, Rail-Transport, Architecture, Infrastructure, Universities/Education, etc.

AlertCast Profile: Considered “The industry’s best replaceable detectable warning”, it is a premium glass-reinforced thermoset, cast-in-place, rigid composite engineered for superior impact resistance, slip resistance, wear resistance and long-term durability. Its exclusive lightweight design incorporates a panel of superior slipresistant truncated domes designed to comply with ADA standards. Should the need arise, the tiles are also replaceable.

Notably, it features the patented PENETRATOR anchoring system–a simple place-and-press wet concrete installation system with minimal aggregate displacement and maximum holding capabilities.

Premium UV Treatment also ensures long-term color retention. Available colors (integral throughout) include: Yellow, Colonial Red, Brick Red, Safety Red, Black, Gray, and Ocean Blue.

AlertCast, approved by DOTs across the country, is also Caltrans approved–considered by the construction industry to be a bench-mark in product standards for quality and performance. The high standards of the Caltrans requirements meet or exceed all other state and federal Department of Transportation testing requirements.

Dome Spacing: 2.40” Center-to-Center Slip

Resistance: Dry = 1.03 / Wet = .83

Compressive Strength: 30,000 psi

Multiple Sizes From: 2’ x 3’ to 3’ x 5’

According to DWS Sales Manager-NC, Said Hayez, “AlertCast goes directly into concrete and delivers superior all-weather (hot/cold) performance. Delivered ready to install, its composite properties make it affordable, easy to handle, and available in a variety of colors.

AlertTile Profile: A glass-reinforced thermoset composite engineered for superior impact resistance, slip resistance, wear resistance, and longterm durability for retrofit applications. The exclusive design of AlertTile incorporates a thin, slightly flexible profile with a perimeter beveled edge to provide a safe pedestrian transition.

The surface applied rigid composite (30,000 psi compressive strength) features truncated domes designed to comply with ADA standards. AlertTile is flexible enough to conform to ramp irregularities, and also utilizes its own unique anchoring system.

A premium UV treatment ensures long-term color retention. Available colors (integral throughout) include: Yellow, Colonial Red, Brick Red, Safety Red, Black, Gray, and Ocean Blue.

Fast-and-easy installation is achieved with the included and proven anchoring system, featuring a premium adhesive and HILTI HUD anchors with stainless steel screws. Simply apply the adhesive to scored areas on the back, place in desired location, and install the anchors.

Dome Spacing: 2.40” Center-to-Center

Slip Resistance: Dry = 1.03 / Wet = .83

Compressive Strength: 30,000 psi

Multiple Sizes From: 2’ x 3’ to 3’ x 5’

According to DWS Sales Manager-FL, Mike Keels, “Since this is often the last product installed on a project, how quickly and accurately it is available is key. Our customer service is unparalleled in the market, as we ship same/next day to respond to these essential needs.”

AlertCast® / AlertTile® Conclusion: One of America’s fastest growing companies, Mar-Bal provides their customers with comprehensive and integrated thermoset composite solutions–part design, specialized material formulations, and customized automation. The addition and launch of the proprietary DWS line of detectable warning surface products reflects this value-added focus, commitment to diversification, and the benefits of composites.

According to Mar-Bal’s Director, Proprietary Products, Anthony Lignetta, “Mar-Bal has complete control of the AlertCast / AlertTile products with approvals in most states and DOTs–so there is no barrier of entry in getting the product to the market efficiently. This allows us to stock lots of inventory and provide quick shipping for optimal concrete installation time. This is a huge market, so it’s vital to get the best products on the market out to the customer base ASAP. Ultimately, by controlling the cycle, we can provide the best customer service and maintain delivery promises at good prices.”

Providers of one of the most complete lines of ADA compliant and cost-effective detectable warning surface products on the market, DWS offers both composite and flexible materials for either cast-in-place or surface applied applications including the following brands: RediMat™ / AlertCast® / AlertTile® / Cast Iron™