Delta Flight Evacuation: Engine Fire at Orlando International Airport

Nearly 300 passengers and crew had to evacuate a Delta flight Monday morning after fire erupted in an engine just before takeoff from Orlando International Airport.

The 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants and two pilots evacuated via slides onto the tarmac, and no injuries were reported, Delta told the Daily News in an emailed statement.

Flight 1213 was preparing to depart for Atlanta when flames started shooting out of a tailpipe, WFTV-TV reported. The flames erupted as the plane was backing away from the gate, the Federal Aviation Administration told NBC News.

“Today at approximately 11:06am, Delta Air Lines flight 1213 experienced an engine fire while at the ramp area, prior to departure,” Orlando International Airport said on social media. “Passengers were evacuated. Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting team promptly responded.”

The Airbus A330 had been bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Bystanders and passengers posted photos and videos of the flames and billowing smoke as people could be seen sliding onto the tarmac on the opposite side, according to WAPT-TV footage.

“Delta flight crews followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft’s two engines were observed,” Delta said. “We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating, and Delta told CBS News that it would have maintenance teams examine the plane.

With News Wire Services

©2025 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.