Small Plane Flips During Landing at Ottawa Executive Airport

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mi – Both occupants of a single-engine airplane escaped injury Tuesday, April 8, after it flipped over while landing, police said.

The Cessna 180 was landing at Ottawa Executive Airport – off Byron Road, extending just south of I-196 – around 9 a.m. when the plane sustained a problem.

A 911 caller reported that a plane had crashed. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies found the plane upside down on the shoulder of the runway. Both occupants were already out when rescuers reached the scene.

Both declined medical treatment, police said.

Police were told that the plane experienced an issue during landing and it overturned.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating. The investigation will be turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

