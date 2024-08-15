SWF to get $24 Million to Fix Runway Cracks

Aug. 14—NEWBURGH, N.Y. — More than $24 million in federal funding has been targeted to make improvements on the runway at Stewart International Airport, officials said Wednesday.

The $24,126,158 will allow Stewart to repair cracks in the runway pavement, which is important for preventing deterioration and maintaining safety, according to a statement from the office of Sen. Charles Schumer, D- New York.

The grant is for a rehabilitation project that will restore two airport runways to a state of good repair and install new environmentally friendly LED lights into the runway pavement, ensuring safe aircraft operations at the airport, the announcement said.

The Airport Improvement Program, through the Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration, provides grants to public agencies — and, in some cases, to private owners and entities — for the planning and development of public-use airports, the release said.

"This $24+ million federal grant will literally pave the way for improved safety at Stewart International Airport, helping efforts to repair cracks in thousands of feet of runway pavement reach new heights," Schumer said in a press release. This is especially timely with winter months approaching, Schumer said.

"Aviation safety has been front of mind for millions of Americans, which is why I fought hard earlier this year to boost funding for the Airport Improvement Program," Schumer said. "Ensuring that Hudson Valley's airports like Stewart have the resources they need to maintain the highest safety standards is crucial to safe travel for residents and visitors and attracting business."

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D- New York, said Stewart is a heavily-used airport.

" Stewart International Airport serves tens of thousands of passengers every year, and it is vital that its runways remain strong and resilient in the winter months," Gillibrand said in a statement. "This monumental $24 million in federal funding will bring critical repairs to the runway pavement at Stewart International Airport so passengers traveling in and out of the Hudson Valley can take off and land safely. "

U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan, D- Gardiner, said federal funding brings with it private investment.

"Earlier this summer, I brought Department of Transportation leadership to Stewart to show them how federal infrastructure funding is opening the floodgates to private investments in the airport, and supercharging the entire region's economy," Ryan said in the release. "This historic funding is another gigantic step forward."

