Key West International Airport Ushers In Future of Travel

Environmental, social, and economic impacts are key considerations for the $130 million airport modernization underway at the Key West International Airport (EYW). This generational project reached a significant milestone today with the Grand Opening of Concourse A. The construction of the 48,802-square-foot concourse has been ongoing since late 2022. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Monroe County Commissioners, Key West International Airport executives and staff, along with consultants, McFarland Johnson and Mead & Hunt, who represent the design team.

“The Key West International Airport Concourse A transformation into the 21st century is an amazing upgrade for arriving and departing passengers. The floor to ceiling glass on the concourse, the glass jetways, and the first-class amenities make Key West’s small airport a world class destination hub. We still have some finishing touches but all who pass through this facility will be in awe of the results achieved by the team that made this happen,” said Monroe County Mayor Jim Scholl.

McFarland Johnson, the lead consultant providing planning, programming, engineering design, permitting, and construction administration/inspection services for the project, highlighted the unique challenges addressed throughout the transformation.

“Reimagining the Key West Airport required us to focus on airport efficiencies and delivering a greatly improved customer experience while also addressing environmental impacts, long-term sustainability, and hurricane standards related to wind and storm surge,” said John Mafera, Vice President and Regional Director of Aviation for McFarland Johnson. “We had to deliver a building that performed well against several different, and often competing, measures.”

The airport transformation includes features designed for resilience, such as building the entire facility 14 and a half feet above ground elevation with reinforced structural columns to withstand storm surge and associated wave action. The terminal’s 27 feet high northside glass curtain wall consists of 446 panels rated for 200 mph impact-resistant wind code, creating an insulated high-performance envelope. The terminal curtain wall also incorporates electrochromic glass, a type of smart glass technology that can switch between transparent and tinted opaque states based on the location of the sun and the amount of radiant light. In collaboration with local wildlife organizations, the design specified impact-resistant glass with bird-safe glazing that features a pattern of small dots placed every two inches to help prevent birds from flying into the glass wall.

"Watching this project come together has been a testament to the hard work of many. Having McFarland Johnson as our lead consultant for design and construction oversight on the Concourse A and Terminal Improvements program has resulted in an outstanding new facility at Key West International Airport – one that will last well into the future and provide our passengers with the service and amenities they deserve," said Richard Strickland, Executive Director of Airports.

The second phase of construction has begun and includes additional upgrades to the existing facility. These improvements include a new pedestrian bridge, a new and expanded baggage claim and arrivals area, a new multiple-lane security checkpoint, and various support services. This construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.

Key West International Airport has experienced record-breaking numbers in the last five years, with increases in both passengers and airlines. The airport served 1.5 million passengers in 2024 with service from American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Allegiant Air, and Silver Airways, and has added an additional carrier, Breeze Airways, to its lineup. These airlines provide nonstop service to destinations including Atlanta, New York, Newark, Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas Fort Worth, Fort Lauderdale, Pittsburgh, Sanford, Tampa, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Asheville, St. Petersburg, and Washington D.C.