MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Chooses Purple Guest Wi-Fi to Enhance Its Passengers’ Digital Experience

Purple, a global leader in guest Wi-Fi and digital mapping that provides solutions to more than 80,000 global venues, has partnered with St. Clair County’s MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) to enhance communication with passengers while better understanding their needs through first-party data insights.

“We strive to provide convenient, low-cost, high-quality services to our passengers,” said Darren James, Airport Director, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. “Free guest Wi-Fi has always been a part of our stress-free environment. Now, our partnership with Purple will allow us to understand our passenger demographics more comprehensively so we can improve our outreach and communications to them.”

Purple’s solution will overlay the existing technology infrastructure to enable passengers to access curated digital content from promotions to product suggestions, vacation ideas and airport updates - both during and after their visit - while connected to the airport’s free Wi-Fi. It also supports the airport’s broader digital transformation goals of providing a modern framework to meet rising passenger expectations for convenience and connectivity.

“Airports are beginning to view guest Wi-Fi as an opportunity to engage with passengers, rather than an expensive infrastructure cost," said Shaun Bossons, CRO, Purple. "Understanding passenger behavior provides opportunities to improve the in-airport experience, increasing satisfaction, operational efficiency, and creating additional, non-aviation revenue."

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport joins a growing group of primary, and non-hub primary airports using Purple to reimagine a low-stress, digitally enhanced passenger journey, including Patrick Leahy Burlington International (BTV), Manchester, Stanstead, AGS Airports (Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton), Prague and Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

“We’re excited to take our existing Wi-Fi infrastructure a step further to connect with passengers in a more meaningful way, while supporting accessibility and better service,” James said. “This collaboration is a cornerstone in delivering not only what passengers need today, but also what they’ll expect tomorrow.”

For more information, visit purple.ai.