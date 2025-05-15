SITA Announces Strategic Partnership with Innova Solutions for Digital Transformation

SITA, the leading IT provider for the air transport industry announced a strategic five-year agreement with Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, to modernize and enhance its products and solutions. This collaboration supports SITA’s mission to future-proof its transit technology while expanding innovation opportunities across broader intermodal sectors to best meet market needs for North American customers.

Under the agreement, Innova Solutions will work closely with SITA to refresh its transit products to a modern, cloud infrastructure that delivers greater scalability, resilience, and integration potential. This foundational work will also pave the way for future innovation with Innova in the aviation sector.

“Our collaboration with Innova Solutions underscores our commitment to delivering seamless and sustainable technology,” said Shawn Gregor, President Americas at SITA. “By combining SITA’s deep expertise in aviation IT with Innova’s strength in digital transformation, we’re reimagining how we support connected, intelligent travel experiences for passengers and operators alike.”

“Innova is proud to partner with SITA on this initiative,” said Prasenjit Paul, Senior Vice President at Innova Solutions. “Our accelerated engineering methodology—which focuses on bringing transformation to existing product lines—allows us to rapidly deliver scalable solutions to clients across a range of industries, from Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality to Manufacturing and beyond. We’re excited to leverage this expertise to support SITA’s forward-looking commitment to digital travel infrastructure.”

The partnership reflects ongoing industry momentum around digital transformation that includes AI integration. According to the 2024 SITA North American Airline IT Insights report, more than 70% of North American airlines are investing in generative AI and business intelligence.