Port of Seattle Advances Environmental Progress and Sustainability Leadership in 2024 

The Port of Seattle released its 2024 Environment and Sustainability Report, reflecting another year of progress toward becoming North America's greenest, most energy-efficient port. The report provides transparency into the Port’s climate actions, environmental investments, and community-focused programs.



Building on a strong foundation of environmental leadership, the Port in 2024 achieved several notable firsts, setting new standards nationally, such as becoming the first port to require shore power connections for cruise ships and removing PFAS foam from firetrucks at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Last year also brought new waste reduction requirements at the airport, saw the launch of a pilot program to improve sound insulation in neighboring communities, and continued progress restoring habitats along the Duwamish River.



The Port’s commitment to sustainability spans the region’s aviation and maritime sectors. Each year, the report tracks long-term environmental performance, providing measurable data aligned with the Port’s Century Agenda goals and its role in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



“With more businesses looking to meet their own pollution reduction goals, the Port of Seattle’s commitment to sustainability has become a competitive advantage in trade and travel,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman. “For example, all three of our cruise ship terminals now have shore power, a significant accomplishment that resulted in the reduction of nearly 4,000 tons of carbon emissions last year. “