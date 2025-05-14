McFarland Johnson Expands Infrastructure Services with Addition of Lighting Design Experts Lukas Sturm and Christina Andriole

McFarland Johnson (MJ), a nationally recognized infrastructure consulting firm, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its design capabilities with the addition of lighting design professionals Lukas Sturmand Christina Andriole. This marks a significant step in MJ’s commitment to delivering innovative, integrated solutions across the infrastructure landscape. With the addition of these accomplished experts, MJ now offers a broader suite of lighting design services including Roadway and Approach Lighting; Bridge and Tunnel Lighting; Pedestrian, Park, and Pathway Lighting; RGB Color-Changing LED Systems; Lighting Master Plans; Airport Terminal and Pavilion Lighting; Interior Lighting; Photometric Studies and Peer Reviews; and Sculpture and Landscape Lighting.





Lukas Sturm brings more than two decades of architectural lighting design experience, blending deep technical expertise with a strong creative vision. A Certified Lighting Designer (CLD) and a graduate of the University of Massachusetts with a BS in Landscape Architecture, Lukas is an active member of the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), member of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA), and member of the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES). His diverse portfolio spans transportation centers, historic restorations, and daylight-integrated spaces, all shaped by a design philosophy that emphasizes buildable solutions and user well-being.

Christina Andriole has 18 years of experience in architectural lighting. She holds an MA in Interior Design from Suffolk University and is a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IESNA) and an associate member of IALD. Known for her ability to align lighting solutions with project vision, Christina has led high-impact designs across academic, transportation, civil, and hospitality environments.



Together, Lukas and Christina co-founded Lumen Studio in 2012, which was acquired in 2022. Their award-winning work includes landmark projects such as the MBTA Government Center Plaza; Blue Cross Blue Shield Innovation Center; Shawmut Design and Construction Headquarters; Manchester-Boston Regional Airport; Logan International Airport Terminal C Expansion; Al Mashtal Master Plan (Abu Dhabi, UAE); Masdar City (Abu Dhabi, UAE); and Modon Oasis (Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia).



“We are incredibly excited to welcome Lukas and Christina to the MJ team,” said Chris Kopec, Facilities Division Director at McFarland Johnson. “Their creativity, depth of experience, and leadership in lighting design will bring tremendous value to our clients and expand the impact of our design solutions.”



This strategic growth reflects McFarland Johnson’s continued investment in human-centered, forward-thinking infrastructure design that enhances functionality, beauty, and community well-being.