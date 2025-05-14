ACI-NA Appoints Seth Cutter as Vice President of Industry Affairs

Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA), the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada announced the appointment of Seth Cutter as the organization’s new Vice President of Industry Affairs, effective May 20, 2025. In this newly established role, Cutter will lead ACI-NA’s efforts to enhance engagement with its member airports, industry partners, and regulatory stakeholders.

“This new role reflects ACI-NA’s ongoing commitment to strengthening collaboration across the North American airport community and enhancing our engagement on key industry priorities,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “Seth brings extensive experience in public affairs, policy development, and stakeholder engagement that will serve our members well as we continue to advocate for a safe, sustainable, and globally competitive airport system.”

Cutter joins ACI-NA from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), where he served as Vice President of Public Affairs. During his time at CVG, Cutter advanced the airport’s local, state, and federal policy priorities, led initiatives in sustainable aviation fuels, and oversaw a broad portfolio that included government relations, communications, marketing, and community affairs. He played a significant role in regional economic development and aviation policy efforts, building a strong track record of leadership and collaboration.

As Vice President of Industry Affairs, Cutter will guide ACI-NA’s engagement across its hub-size airport committees, foster coordination on industry-wide initiatives, and ensure strong alignment with regulatory agencies and partners. His efforts will support the association’s mission to advance the collective interests of North American airports.

Cutter holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor’s degree from American University in Washington, D.C. He is also active in several regional and national transportation and economic development organizations.