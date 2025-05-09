Greg Phillips, A.A.E., Joins City of Philadelphia Department of Aviation as COO

ADK Consulting and Executive Search assisted in the recruitment of Greg Phillips, A.A.E., as Chief Operating Officer for the City of Philadelphia Department of Aviation, operator of Philadelphia International (PHL) and Northeast Philadelphia Airport (PNE). Mr. Phillips will begin his new position on May 12, 2025.

Mr. Phillips most recently served as Director of Aviation at the Colorado Springs Airport. Prior to that, he served as Executive Director of Aviation at Vail/Eagle County Regional Airport and was also Airport Director at Pangborn Memorial Airport in Washington. Over the course of his career, he has managed an expansive list of airport planning, design, and construction projects. Mr. Phillips had a key management role at the Federal Aviation Administration during development of the Denver International Airport.

“We’re excited to recruit a leader with deep experience in all facets of airport operations and management,” said City of Philadelphia Department of Aviation CEO Atif Saeed, A.A.E., IAP. “Greg has proven experience managing teams and projects while focusing on exceptional customer service and building positive stakeholder relations.”

“I am thrilled to join the City of Philadelphia and the Department of Aviation and honored to have the chance to work alongside a fantastic leadership team,” Mr. Phillips said. “With a tremendous capital development program already underway and an organization highly focused on enhancing the customer experience, PHL is the place to be. I couldn't be more excited."

Mr. Phillips has an MBA in executive leadership from the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business, and graduated from the United States Military Academy, West Point, with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. He served as a helicopter pilot in the Army and holds FAA commercial and instrument pilot ratings for airplane and helicopter. Mr. Phillips is an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), served as a member of the national AAAE Board of Directors, and is currently chair of AAAE’s Civil/Military Relations Committee.