Kelly Gerads Promoted to Director of Reliever Airports at Metropolitan Airports Commission

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has promoted Kelly Gerads to director of reliever airports, responsible for the operation and maintenance of its six general aviation airports in the Twin Cities metro area: St. Paul Downtown Airport, Flying Cloud Airport, Anoka County-Blaine Airport, Crystal Airport, Airlake Airport, and Lake Elmo Airport.

Gerads was promoted from assistant director of reliever airports, a position she’s held since 2007. She’s spent more than 30 years at the MAC in positions focused on the operations or administration of the MAC’s general aviation airports. Also known as reliever airports, they serve a dynamic flying community and support aviation-related businesses while also helping to relieve congestion at the MAC’s flagship commercial airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

“Kelly Gerads will certainly leverage her wealth of history, experience and connections in her new leadership role,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC. “With such a strong foundation, we’re excited to see her drive innovation and collaboration that maximizes the service to our airport users and businesses, while maintaining the great relationships with the many communities near those airports.”

In addition to overseeing all day-to-day operations and maintenance, Gerads will be responsible for managing more than 850 leases and all commercial tenant operations at the six airports. She will also lead the effort to attract new investments and development that support the airports’ strategic growth. MAC general aviation airports supported more than 372,000 aircraft operations in 2024.

Gerads holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas and a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from St. Cloud State University. She’s an accredited airport executive with the American Association of Airport Executives and a member of its Great Lakes Chapter.