JetBlue Launches New Flights to Wilmington and Norfolk

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) launched its first flights to Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and Norfolk International Airport (ORF) - two new destinations that further the airline’s JetForward strategy as it continues to build the best East Coast leisure network.

Alongside the inaugural service to Wilmington and Norfolk from Boston, several new routes also begin today, connecting existing JetBlue cities in the Northeast and Latin America to the airline’s focus cities, providing strong onward connectivity for customers looking to explore the many destinations JetBlue offers.

New JetBlue Cities:

Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM) - Boston (BOS)

Norfolk, Virginia (ORF) - Boston (BOS)

New Routes Connecting Existing JetBlue Cities:

Detroit, Michigan (DTW) - New York-JFK

Hartford, Connecticut (BDL) - New York-JFK

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT) - New York-JFK

Providence, Rhode Island (PVD) - New York-JFK

Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA) - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL)

New sunny, seaside destinations

The new seasonal flights to Wilmington and Norfolk taking off today mark JetBlue’s first-ever service to both destinations and offer travelers more options for unique summer escapes. Whether drawn to Wilmington’s scenic Riverwalk or the rich maritime legacy of Virginia’s Seven Cities, JetBlue now offers a comfortable, convenient way to reach both picturesque places via Boston.

To celebrate today’s launches, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $49 one-way fares for flights between Boston and Norfolk and Boston and Wilmington available online only on jetblue.com .1

“Wilmington and Norfolk are the kinds of relaxing and distinct destinations our customers are craving, especially during the summer months,” said Daniel Shurz, JetBlue’s senior vice president of revenue, network and enterprise planning. “These new routes expand our presence in Boston and connect even more communities to JetBlue’s broad network across the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe.”

“We’re excited to welcome JetBlue as the latest airline to launch service at ILM. Their nonstop flight to Boston offers an affordable flight to this historic New England city and offers options to easily connect to numerous destinations abroad, including many popular European destinations,” said Jeff Bourk, ILM Airport Director. “On behalf of ILM I’d like to thank JetBlue for investing in our community.”

"On either end of this route, travelers can experience everything from historical and cultural landmarks to world-class universities, leading businesses, acclaimed restaurants and many amazing recreational sites," said Mark Perryman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Norfolk Airport Authority. "JetBlue's presence at ORF is a long-awaited and extremely welcome addition that greatly benefits residents and visitors to Coastal Virginia as well as the Outer Banks and parts of northeastern North Carolina. We look forward to welcoming those guests, as well as serving local travelers who'll use these flights to enjoy all that Boston, and its nearby communities have to offer."

Schedule between Boston and Wilmington

Operating daily from April 30, 2025 - October 25, 2025

BOS - ILM Flight #1293 ILM - BOS Flight #1290 9:00 AM - 11:13 AM 12:00 PM - 2:12 PM

Schedule between Boston and Norfolk

Operating daily from April 30, 2025 - October 25, 2025

BOS - ORF Flight #1813 ORF - BOS Flight #1814 3:30 PM - 5:05 PM 6:00 PM - 7:29 PM

Both routes operate daily on JetBlue’s A220 aircraft, offering customers JetBlue’s award-winning service, fast and free Fly-Fi®, seatback entertainment at every seat, and complimentary snacks and drinks.2

Connecting more JetBlue cities

Beyond Wilmington and Norfolk, the launch of six other new routes today reflects JetBlue’s continued investment in building a more connected and convenient network for customers across the East Coast and beyond. By adding service between existing JetBlue cities and the airline’s major focus cities—including New York-JFK and Fort Lauderdale—customers now have even more ways to access JetBlue’s award-winning service and extensive list of destinations.

For customers in Detroit, Hartford, Pittsburgh, Providence, and Guatemala City, these new daily flights provide direct access to key JetBlue cities or onward service to a wide array of destinations. Customers can take advantage of more schedule options, better connectivity, and easy access to airports that serve as gateways to dozens of cities across the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe.



