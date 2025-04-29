Ford International Airport Introduces First-Ever Mascot, Jerry the Jet

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport revealed its first-ever official mascot, Jerry the Jet™, a friendly and engaging character designed to enhance the airport experience for guests and promote aviation in the community.

Created in collaboration with its marketing and advertising partner, Extra Credit Projects, Jerry the Jet™ is part of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority’s broader effort to elevate the guest experience, increase brand recognition and deepen community engagement. With a cheerful personality and a passion for flight, Jerry will serve as a mascot for both in-terminal experiences and events throughout West Michigan.

“This is more than just a mascot,” said Tory Richardson, president and CEO of the Ford International Airport Authority. “Jerry the Jet™ is a fun, approachable way for us to connect with our guests and our community while sparking curiosity about aviation. He embodies our commitment to creating an exceptional and welcoming experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”

In addition to greeting passengers in the terminal, Jerry the Jet™ will appear at community events and serve as an ambassador for the Airport. He will help educate audiences about flight, careers in aviation and the role airports play in connecting people and places.

Ford International Airport was recently recognized as one of the top-performing airports globally for guest experience by Airports Council International World. Over the past year, the Airport has set a new passenger record, added accessibility amenities including a sensory room, added commercial airline partners to expand nonstop flights options, opened four new restaurants and more.