Mesa Gateway Airport Celebrates Record-Breaking March with Highest Passenger Numbers Ever

Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport, Airport) soared to new heights this March, achieving its busiest month in history, welcoming a record-breaking 261,536 total passengers. This surpasses the previous record from March 2022 by 9.3% and represents significant continued growth - with passenger numbers up 24% from March 2024 and flight activity increasing by an impressive 36%. Eight of the past ten months have set year-over-year records.

“The phenomenal growth of Gateway Airport continues to deliver tremendous economic benefits to the greater Phoenix region,” said Mayor Julia Wheatley, Chair of the Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board of Directors. “We’re thrilled to welcome even more visitors to the Valley of the Sun in 2025.”

This spring, Allegiant Airlines boosted service to daily flights on nearly a dozen destinations, attracting sun-seeking travelers looking to enjoy Spring Training, restaurants, and other outdoor activities.

J. Brian O’Neill, A.A.E. Executive Director/CEO of Mesa Gateway Airport Authority added, “The Airport has worked hard with its airline partners, service providers, and airport tenants to ensure that Gateway Airport continues to provide the Just Plane Easy experience travelers have come to expect.”

The Airport opened a new, five gate, 30,000-square-foot South Concourse one year ago because more and more passengers are choosing the convenience, easy access, and value of Gateway Airport. Allegiant launched new flights to Colorado Springs in February, and the Airport now has nonstop service to 45 popular destinations on Allegiant and Sun Country.