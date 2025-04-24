DFW Airport Welcomes New EVA Air Nonstop Service to Taipei

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) will welcome its first nonstop service to Taipei this fall as EVA Air plans to begin offering the service from DFW on Oct. 3, 2025.

“DFW is excited to add the city of Taipei to its growing portfolio of international destinations,” said Sean Donohue, DFW’s Chief Executive Officer. “EVA Air’s nonstop service will be a first from DFW to Taiwan’s capital city. The new service will not only add to DFW’s network of more than 250 destinations around the world, but it also increases the options for North Texas travelers to connect with the entire Asian region.”

EVA Air will operate three weekly flights from Taoyuan International Airport to DFW. EVA Air’s new route provides travelers direct access to Taipei, a vibrant hub for international business and tourism, while also connecting them to the airline’s expansive global network.

The new nonstop service from DFW to Taipei is also one of several international flights that have recently launched or are set to begin soon from DFW.

In December, Fiji Airways began new, nonstop flights between Nadi, Fiji and DFW. Later this month, Cathay Pacific will begin new nonstop service from Hong Kong to DFW. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.evaair.com/en-us/index.html