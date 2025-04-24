SLO County Airport Launches Sustainability Initiatives to Enhance Guest Experience

SLO County Airport (SBP) is proud to announce the implementation of new sustainability practices aimed at enhancing the guest experience and promoting environmental stewardship. These initiatives align with SBP’s commitment to reducing environmental impacts and resource consumption, reflect the airport's dedication to serving the community and its visitors.

Key Initiatives Include:

Sustainability & Decarbonization Plan: An in-depth study of airport operations is underway with AECOM, a global leader in aviation sustainability consulting. The effort will create a long-term, implementable plan of actions SBP can take to reduce carbon, energy, and water impacts while maintaining best in class services.

Solar Carport Canopies: Partnering with renewable energy developer ForeFront Power, the airport is installing solar carport canopies over Parking Lot 4. This project will offset all SBP’s energy use with clean energy and will lower operational costs by stabilizing the cost of energy for the next twenty years.

Electric Vehicle Charging: SBP will be installing publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations in the spring of this year with more charging stations available in the coming years.

Installation of a unique water bottle filling station: In partnership with local company Drop Water, passengers can purchase flavored water in a plastic-free, compostable bottle. Passengers can also fill their reusable bottle at no cost with cold or room temperature water.

Unused Toilet Paper Recapture Program: SBP is partnering with 5Cities Homeless Coalition on donating unused toilet paper rolls for use in their shelter programs.

Drought-resistant landscaping: In collaboration with the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, drought-resistant landscaping will be planted which significantly decreases water usage, supporting regional water conservation efforts.

Installation of new waste and recycling receptacles: Enhanced trash and recycling programs are being introduced to minimize waste sent to landfills, encouraging passengers and staff to participate in waste reduction.

Sustainable Airport Fleet: The airport is replacing its gasoline-powered fleet vehicles with electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions associated with operations of the airport.

Community Engagement: SBP is launching educational campaigns to inform travelers and the local community about the importance of sustainability and how they can contribute to these efforts.

"We are committed to providing an exceptional experience for our guests while being mindful of our environmental impact," said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. "These sustainability initiatives not only enhance the efficiency of our operations but also reflect our responsibility to the community and the environment."

The airport's sustainability efforts are part of a broader strategy to integrate sustainability practices into all aspects of its operations, setting a standard for regional airports and contributing positively to the global movement toward sustainable aviation.

For more information about SBP, including flight schedules and upcoming sustainability initiatives, visit www.sloairport.com.