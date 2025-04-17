L2 Aviation Now Open at CVG

L2 Aviation, a leading provider of global avionics services held a grand opening ceremony at CVG Airport. The ceremony took place inside the company’s hangar and included remarks from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as well as L2 Aviation and CVG officials. After remarks, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place outside of L2 Aviation’s accompanying office building near the hangar. Guests were treated with tours of the facilities.

Over the last several months, L2 Aviation remodeled an office building and hangar space and expects to be fully operational by the end of this year, adding 250 jobs and investing $12.2 million at CVG. The company is now hiring, and its services include engineering, certification, installation, fleet modernization, and manufacturing, which complement existing and future aircraft maintenance and repair services on CVG’s campus.

“Kentucky’s aviation and aerospace industry has seen tremendous growth in the last few years,” said Gov. Beshear. “This investment from L2 Aviation will bring hundreds of quality job opportunities to the Northern Kentucky region and is yet another example of a company believing in what this great state has to offer. I am happy to be here today celebrating this exciting next step for the company and the Boone County community. I want to thank L2’s leadership for their commitment to Kentucky and congratulate them on today’s grand opening.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and partnership we’ve received from the state of Kentucky and CVG,” said Tony Bailey, chief operating officer, L2 Aviation. “Their commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment has been instrumental in helping us expand our capabilities and position ourselves for long-term success. As we look to the future, L2 Aviation is excited to grow our presence in the region, create high-quality jobs, and continue delivering innovative aviation solutions that set new standards across the industry.”

"L2 Aviation is among the best examples of innovation-based entrepreneurship in the industry, leading the complex work needed to integrate advanced avionics into all types of civil and military aircraft,” said Larry Krauter, chief executive officer, CVG. “The addition of L2's unique technical capabilities to the CVG ecosystem brings the company into greater opportunities to support existing customers and to easily reach future customers. It also advances our aviation/aerospace economic development goals and brings more high-tech employment to our region."