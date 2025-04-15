Yovannie Rodriguez, A.A.E., Joins The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority as SVP and Chief Strategy Officer

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the airport/aviation industry, announced it has completed its Chief Strategy Officer search for The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. As SVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Yovannie Rodriguez, A.A.E., will be instrumental in shaping and driving the long-term strategy of the Authority. She will oversee key operational and strategic areas, including Finance, Communications, Governmental and Community Affairs, Marketing, Risk Management and Safety, and the Project Management Office. Ms. Rodriguez began her new position on April 7, 2025.

Ms. Rodriguez brings a strong background in aviation administration and strategy, most recently holding the title of Executive Vice President – Chief Administrative Officer for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA). In that role, she was responsible for the overall development and activities of revenue generating Concessions, Business Development, Records, Human Resources and Regulatory Compliance functions. Previously, Ms. Rodriguez served as Deputy General Counsel for GOAA, working on a Capital Improvement Program involving $3 billion in infrastructure development. She also worked for the private law firm, Marchena and Graham, PA.

“I am excited to join the RDU team because it offers the opportunity to collaborate with an amazing group of dedicated professionals in the aviation industry who share my passion for learning and excellence,” said Ms. Rodriguez. “RDU is uniquely positioned for tremendous growth and is led by an exceptional team. I look forward to contributing meaningful value to the team and helping drive RDU's continued success. Additionally, I am eager to become an active and engaged member of the Raleigh-Durham community.”

Ms. Rodriguez received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Stetson University and went on to earn a juris doctorate degree from Florida State University College of Law. She is an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). Ms. Rodriguez was a 2024 Honoree of The Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) Annual Celebrating Women Who Move the Nation Awards as well as a Top 40 Under 40 Award by the Orlando Business Journal.