LaGuardia Airport Named Best Airport in North America by Skytrax

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that the world’s preeminent international airport rating organization, Skytrax, has named LaGuardia Airport as the best airport in North America for domestic and short haul international travel. The award was presented at the 2025 World Airport Awards ceremony held at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Madrid, Spain. The Skytrax award for best regional airport in North America reflects the success of LaGuardia Airport’s historic $8 billion transformation from worst to best in the nation.

The World Airport Awards from Skytrax are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. The awards are recognized as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across more than 565 airports.

“A decade ago, the suggestion that LaGuardia Airport would one day be recognized on the world stage as the best regional airport in North America would have been laughable,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “But the Port Authority and our private partners have built what we promised – a world-class airport, with inspiring architecture, public art, iconic concessions and state-of-the-art technology that has propelled LaGuardia from worst to best in the nation in the eyes of the critics and passengers alike.”

“This prestigious award from Skytrax is another affirmation of the hard work and extraordinary vision that the Port Authority and our partners have invested to reimagine what LaGuardia Airport could be,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “We are no longer imagining what our airports can become – we are realizing our goal to create world-class airports across our region.”

“LaGuardia Airport’s evolution over the past decade is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted. “This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work invested in elevating the airport's standards, and Terminal B, in particular, has become a model for regional airports not just in North America, but globally.”

“We are so incredibly honored for LaGuardia to be recognized as the best regional airport in North America at the Skytrax World Airport Awards, as well as for Skytrax’s recent awarding our very own Terminal B its second prestigious 5-star rating,” said Suzette Noble, chief executive officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the private manager and developer of LaGuardia Terminal B. “Alongside the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Delta Airlines, we have transformed LaGuardia into the country’s top airport and this latest distinction underlines our shared commitment to delivering seamless and exceptional guest experiences from curb to gate.”

“The recognition of LaGuardia by Skytrax is a significant honor, reflecting Skytrax’s respected expertise within the industry,” said Ryan Marzullo, managing director of New York corporate real estate at Delta Air Lines. “Delta is proud to have played a pivotal role in the reconstruction of our home at LaGuardia – Terminal C – in collaboration with The Port Authority and LaGuardia Gateway Partners. This world-class airport is integral to our enduring commitment to New York, underscoring our dedication to serving and supporting this region.”

The World Airport Awards began in 1999, when Skytrax launched its first global airport customer satisfaction survey. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or input. The 2025 awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during the survey period from August 2024 to February 2025. The survey evaluates the customer experience across all front-line areas of airport service and facilities, from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security/immigration through to departure at the gate.

In addition to the Skytrax award for LaGuardia Airport, representatives from the Port Authority and LaGuardia Gateway Partners were presented with a plaque for Terminal B, which received its second 5-star rating from Skytrax. LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B and Newark Liberty International Airport’s new Terminal A are the only two airport terminals in North America to receive 5-star ratings from Skytrax.

Port Authority airports, including LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International and John F. Kennedy International (JFK), are undergoing a historic $30 billion transformation with the goal of creating world class and award-winning passenger facilities. Acclaim for Port Authority’s airports includes:

2025:

Skytrax, best regional airport in North America: LaGuardia Airport

Airport Service Quality Award, best North American airport in its size class for 2024: LaGuardia Airport

Skytrax, 5-star rating: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

2024:

Forbes Travel Guide, nation’s best airport: LaGuardia Airport

Airport Service Quality Award, best North American airport in its size class for 2023: LaGuardia Airport

Skytrax, 5-star rating: Newark Liberty’s Terminal A

Skytrax, world’s best new airport terminal: Newark Liberty’s Terminal A

UNESCO's Prix Versailles for Exterior Design: Newark Liberty’s Terminal A

Business Traveller Magazine, nation’s best airport: JFK

2023:

Skytrax, 5-star rating: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

Skytrax, world's best new airport terminal: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

American Society of Civil Engineers NJ, project of the year: Newark Liberty’s Terminal A

U.S. Green Building Council, LEED gold certification: Newark Liberty’s Terminal A and LaGuardia’s Terminal B

Rick Hansen Accessibility Certification, gold rating: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

2022:

National Academy of Construction, recognition of special achievement award: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

National Design-Build Institute of America, national award of excellence in aviation: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

Urban Land Institute/NY excellence in civic development: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

2021:

UNESCO’s Prix Versailles, world’s best new airport terminal: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

Conde Nast Traveler Hot List, best new way to travel: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

Queens Chamber of Commerce Building Awards, best public work infrastructure and civil project: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

Municipal Art Society of NY masterworks award, best new infrastructure: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

US Green Building Council LEED gold v4 certification: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

2020: