Digitalization, Personalization, and Space Optimization Drive Future Passenger Experience

Unveiling compelling insights into the future of airports, Airport Dimensions, a leading voice in airport experience innovation and traveler trends, launches its ‘Explore the Experience Era’ study. The research highlights the growth opportunities on offer for airports ready to evolve into experience-centric hubs, prioritizing flexible spaces, digital innovation and personalized services.

The ‘Explore the Experience Era' study interviewed C-suite and other senior executives at airports worldwide and found that a lack of space and variable retail revenues are hitting profits and compromising passenger satisfaction. Of the 100 executives interviewed, 82% reported that their airport terminals required significant or moderate improvement.

94% of airports say developing digital capabilities is ‘absolutely essential’ or ‘important’ to improving commercial returns, with 95% exploring the use of AI to enhance passenger journeys. However, two-fifths (38%) face setbacks due to outdated digital infrastructure and fragmented technology adoption.

The research identifies four priorities to boost passenger experience — Overcoming the Space Squeeze, Prioritizing Personalization, Streamlining Digitalization, and Reinventing Retail.

Overcoming the Space Squeeze: Airports Evolving to Keep Up with Surging Travel Demand

As travel demand continues to rise, many airports are embracing change as part of a broader transformation, driven by increasing passenger volumes and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Airports recognize the need to optimize their spaces to accommodate shifting demands. ‘Explore the Experience Era’ research finds that 82% of airports acknowledge the importance of optimizing terminal space. Progress is already underway, as 40% of airports are investigating flexible, modular spaces to better serve travelers worldwide. By creating adaptable environments, airports can more effectively respond to fluctuating passenger volumes and concession needs.

Efficiency and comfort remain key priorities, and airports are striving to make congestion a thing of the past. To support smoother passenger flows, 44% of airports are considering implementing targeted zoning strategies as the most viable solution, while 43% are focusing on enhancing waiting areas with additional seating and amenities to better accommodate passengers during peak times.

Smaller airports face unique challenges in keeping pace with larger international hubs. While flexible, modular spaces are a priority for 40% of airports, resource constraints can make implementation more complex. As demand for premium lounges grows - 33% of airports are seeking more common-use lounges - smaller airports are exploring ways to remain competitive in this evolving landscape.

Digital innovation is emerging as a key differentiator. With 94% of airports recognizing its potential for improving commercial returns and growth, investment in technology can help airports of all sizes enhance the passenger experience and remain competitive with major hubs that are already leading the way in innovation.

To create future-ready travel experiences, ongoing investment in strategic innovation will be essential. By aligning with the evolving needs of passengers, airports can continue to enhance efficiency, comfort, and overall satisfaction.

Reinventing Retail: From Revenue Driver to Passenger Engagement

The retail space in airports is continuously evolving. Retail is no longer just a revenue stream, and passengers are increasingly seeking curated, engaging retail experiences. While some airports are still catching up, with only 40% of airports recognise its value in enhancing the passenger experience. Meanwhile, 35% see it as a driver for engagement with other airport services.

Expectations of retail are shifting, with 44% ranking convenience as the top factor influencing passenger satisfaction. Similarly, 39% cited product differentiation, while 37% emphasized sustainable options as key elements of an improved retail offering. 32% of airports are now focusing on exclusive, locally sourced products. Next generation airport retail strategies are likely to go beyond transactional sales and instead focus on delivering curated, immersive experiences that align with passenger preferences.

The future of retail in airports is evolving toward spaces that integrate shopping, dining, wellness, and entertainment. Many forward-thinking airports are exploring hybrid experiences designed to enhance dwell time and create more engaging environments.

With 62% of airports highlighting digital capabilities as important for commercial success, digitalization - through personalized offers, mobile ordering, and seamless omnichannel experiences - is playing an increasingly significant role in modernizing airport retail.

Streamlining Digitalization: Harnessing Digital Innovation for a Frictionless Journey

The future of airport operations is digital, and airports are central to leading the charge. With 94% of airports confirming that digital capabilities are “absolutely essential” or ‘important’ for improving commercial returns, exploring and deploying emerging technologies is essential for commercial success.

Airports are actively exploring emerging technologies, with 92% expressing excitement about the potential of biometric security, 95% highlighting AI-powered journey personalization as transformative, and 42% increasing investment in self-service innovations such as automated check-in and baggage drop.

Mobile apps providing real-time journey updates are a significant focus, with 93% of airports expressing strong interest in customizable solutions. However, achieving a seamless passenger experience remains a challenge, as 38% of respondents identified fragmented digital ecosystems -particularly multiple competing apps - as a major obstacle to improving digital services. The lack of a single integrated platform creates confusion for passengers, dilutes engagement opportunities, and can prevent airports from delivering a streamlined, personalized journey. Without cohesive digital strategies, airports risk frustrating passengers rather than enhancing their experience. This is not just a preoccupation of now, but also a future focus – 47% of respondents said that in ten years’ time, an app that streamlines and supports the end-to-end journey across the airport respondents will be key.

The push towards seamless, integrated experiences continues to gain momentum. Airports are interested in engaging passengers earlier in their journey, with 51% expressing excitement about the ability to offer pre-booking options and early engagement services. By consolidating digital touchpoints and leveraging AI-driven personalization, airports can bridge the gap between technology investment and enhanced passenger satisfaction, ensuring a more intuitive and engaging experience for the next generation of travelers.

Prioritizing Personalization: The New Frontier of Passenger Experience

Personalization is shaping the future of airport experiences, with airports playing an important role in driving this innovation. ‘Explore the Experience Era’ research shows that 95% of airports recognize the potential of AI-driven insights and predictive analytics to enhance the passenger journey with more tailored experiences.

As travelers increasingly seek seamless, efficient, and customized interactions, many airports are exploring AI-driven personalization across retail, food and beverage, and passenger engagement to meet these evolving expectations.

However, challenges remain. While passenger demand for personalization is clear, 42% of airports identify technological limitations as a key hurdle, and 41% express concerns about passenger data privacy. Airports are also balancing personalization efforts alongside competition with airlines and concessions. While a small percentage (5%) of airports see personalization as having a limited role, the vast majority (95%) view it as a valuable component of the passenger experience.

As the industry continues to evolve, personalization strategies will play an important role in shaping more engaging, efficient, and commercially viable passenger experiences. Strengthening digital infrastructures and data capabilities can help airports enhance traveler satisfaction, increase dwell time, and build long-term loyalty.

Mignon Buckingham, Airport Dimensions CEO, said: “Airports are adapting their strategies to stay competitive in today’s evolving travel landscape. Passengers increasingly seek more than just transactional experiences - they appreciate seamless, personalized journeys enriched by technology, comfort, and a strong sense of place. Airports that recognize these shifts and invest in smart infrastructure, flexible spaces, and digital-first services can enhance their role, not just as transit hubs but as integral parts of the overall travel experience.”

“The opportunity is especially significant for smaller airports, which face the challenge of keeping pace with larger, innovation-driven hubs. While the landscape is changing rapidly, airports that embrace new approaches have the potential to drive greater passenger engagement, diversify revenue streams, and foster long-term loyalty through memorable, experience-led offerings. Airport Dimensions is committed to partnering with airports globally to support them in navigating this transformation and unlocking new opportunities.”

The ‘Explore the Experience Era’ research underscores that airports are evolving from traditional transit hubs into dynamic, experience-driven ecosystems. Success will be aided by strategic investments in flexible space solutions, cutting-edge digital infrastructure, and innovative retail and personalization initiatives. These advancements will not only enhance passenger satisfaction but also unlock significant new revenue streams. Airports that lead in implementing these changes will strengthen their market position, build long-term traveler loyalty, and drive sustained commercial growth in an increasingly competitive global landscape.