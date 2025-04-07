Nashville International Airport Reaches Historic Milestone with 114 Nonstop Destinations

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) reaching new heights with a historic expansion, offering 114 nonstop destinations this summer. This achievement surpasses the previous record of 99 nonstop destinations, set in July 2023, further solidifying BNA’s position as one of the fastest-growing airports in the nation.

“We’re thrilled to reach a new milestone this summer with 114 nonstop destinations—surpassing our previous record of 99,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “This achievement is more than a number—it represents the extraordinary growth of our city and the trust and support of our community. This milestone would not have been possible without the collaboration of our airline partners and the hard work of our exceptional team. We are proud to connect Music City to more places than ever before and to play a key role in Nashville’s continued rise as a global destination.”

To celebrate this milestone, BNA is launching the #SummerOf100 campaign, encouraging travelers to explore its growing flight network. Throughout the summer, the campaign will feature monthly themes and social media giveaways. Travelers can participate using the hashtags #BNASummer and #SummerOf100. The monthly themes include:

April: Destination 100 – A kickoff celebration highlighting BNA’s journey to 100+ nonstop destinations, milestone flights, and expanding connectivity. Travelers can share their excitement and explore new travel possibilities.

May: My #SummerOf100 Adventure – Encouraging passengers to showcase their personal travel experiences, whether it’s a weekend getaway, a dream vacation, or a spontaneous escape made possible by BNA’s nonstop routes.

June: Soundtrack of the Summer – Music City comes alive with concerts, festivals, and road trip playlists. BNA plays a vital role in connecting travelers to unforgettable summer music experiences, with many arriving in Nashville for the legendary CMA Fest.

July: Freedom of 100 – With BNA’s nonstop network, travelers can explore new domestic and international destinations effortlessly, fueling their summer adventures.

August: 100 Destinations, Countless Stories – A reflection on the experiences created through BNA’s expanded network. Passengers can share their favorite summer memories, exciting trips, and meaningful connections made possible by Nashville’s nonstop destinations.

On April 8, BNA will officially reach its 100th nonstop destination with Southwest Airlines' new service connecting Nashville to Memphis, TN.

"Marking our 100th nonstop destination with a new connection to Memphis, our neighbor to the west, is an exciting achievement for BNA. This milestone strengthens regional ties while providing travelers with a more convenient and seamless journey," said Josh Powell, Assistant Vice President of Airline & Government Relations.

BNA’s nonstop network will continue expanding throughout the summer:

By the end of April, BNA will offer 109 nonstop destinations.

May through July will see an increase to 113 destinations.

On August 5, BNA will reach 114 nonstop destinations with Southwest Airlines’ inaugural flight to Louisville, KY.

Adding to this exciting growth, BNA is proud to welcome two new airline partners and international routes during this expansion period:

April 10 – Icelandair launches service to Reykjavík, Iceland, enhancing access to Northern Europe.

April 12 – Aer Lingus introduces flights to Dublin, Ireland, strengthening transatlantic connectivity.

This record-breaking milestone is driven by the successful execution of the BNA® Vision program and the ongoing efforts of the New Horizon program, both of which have redefined BNA’s status as a world-class airport. Through strategic investments in infrastructure, operational capabilities, and global connectivity, these initiatives have elevated the passenger experience while laying the foundation for continued expansion.

BNA remains committed to meeting the rising travel demand across Middle Tennessee and beyond. In Fiscal Year 2024, BNA welcomed a record-breaking 23.7 million passengers, reflecting the airport’s continued growth.

For more information about #Summerof100 and BNA’s nonstop destinations, visit BNAsummer.com