TAP Air Portugal and Avianca Open New Business Class Lounge at MIA

TAP Air Portugal and Avianca recently hosted a grand opening of their shared business class lounge at Miami International Airport.

The 6,559-square foot lounge, located in the South Terminal near gate J4, will be open 24 hours daily to offer more comfort, convenience and privacy for up to 337 passengers on flights from Miami.

The lounge will offer hot and cold refreshments, along with premium alcoholic beverages. The facility features modern restrooms with showers, high-speed Wi-Fi, relaxation areas, dedicated workspaces and a children’s play area.

“Congratulations to our long-time partners at Avianca and TAP Air Portugal on the grand opening of their new lounge,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, “This new premium amenity is another big step in the airport-wide modernization of MIA, which aims at enhancing the travel experience, attracting global visitors and strengthening Miami’s position as a premier international gateway.”

“Our first-ever lounge to open outside of Portugal brings a little bit of Portugal to life in Miami,” said Sofia Lufinha, TAP's chief customer officer, “Here, with all the comforts of a new business class lounge, our guests may also enjoy favorite foods and refreshments, including cheeses and pastries such as pastéis de nata, Portuguese red wine, vinho verde and port wine. It’s all part of TAP’s focus to deliver the most comfortable travel experience for our passengers.”

"At Avianca, we continue to elevate the travel experience for our passengers. This new VIP lounge is just the beginning. In 2025, we will inaugurate two new lounges, launch new routes in Business Class Americas and present renewed experiences in Insignia. With this investment, we are reinforcing our focus on comfort, convenience, and exceptional service, ensuring that travelers enjoy an unforgettable experience while traveling through one of our most important markets like Miami," assured Frederico Pedreira, CEO of Avianca.

The lounge is available for TAP, Avianca and Star Alliance passengers traveling in First and Business Class, TAP Miles&Go Navigator and Gold members, as well as Star Alliance eligible Gold Members and LifeMiles eligible Gold and Diamond members. The lounge also accepts Priority Pass and one day passes may be purchased, subject to availability and capacity.